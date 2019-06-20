100+ Women Who Care donates to In Healing Home Foundation

100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun, a philanthropic group of women supporting local charities, donates $10,150 to Help In Healing Home Foundation. (Submitted photo)

Help In Healing Home Foundation has received $10,150 from members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun.

The nonprofit was nominated by Help In Healing Home Foundation Chief Development Officer Cynthia Wenström and selected by the Scottsdale members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun during the organization’s April 22 giving circle, according to a press release on the Scottsdale group that has been making an impact throughout Scottsdale for the past five years.

“Help In Healing Home is honored to receive this support by an incredible group of local, caring women. Our guests’ experience is enriched, and the casita program is enhanced by their thoughtful gift. Our goal is to always put ourselves in the shoes of our guests; their comfort is critical to us. I am a proud to be a member and Help In Healing Home is touched by the generosity and kindness of the 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun,” said Ms. Wenström in a prepared statement.

Help In Healing Home at The Village at Mayo (Phoenix campus) is noted as affordable lodging for individuals requiring prolonged accommodations while recovering from transplant surgery such as whole organ, stem cell and bone marrow; and cancer patients undergoing extensive treatments.

Since transplant and cancer patients’ immune systems are compromised, it is critical for the chosen lodging to be conscientious in mitigating infection risk, the release said, adding the importance of feeling nurtured and supported during recovery, which are qualities at Help In Healing Home.

The Village is an area of small homes called casitas; each casita is a combination of private and shared living space with six bedrooms and a private bathroom for a patient and caregiver duo, the release said.

The 12 guests in a casita also enjoy “generously-sized” shared spaces: great room, dining room, kitchen, library, laundry and patio, the release noted, adding that the combination of private and shared space helps the healing process.

Also, the companionship and camaraderie of fellow patients and caregivers brings a “unique, uplifting experience” for Helping In Healing Home guests. A business center and central gathering space called the Brusally Community Center is also available for Village guests, their friends and family.

The chapter’s donation will support efforts to replace all 84 beds in the casitas, the release said.

“I don’t think I can adequately express the pride and joy I feel, and all the members of 100+ Women Who Care feel, in being able to do something that makes such an incredible impact in the lives of patients facing serious medical conditions. They deserve as much love and support as they can get when they are going through something as difficult as an organ transplant or cancer journey,” said 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun Chief Charity Officer Stephanie Millner in a prepared statement.

According to the release, 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a philanthropic group of women comprised of three sister groups — Ahwatukee, Scottsdale and East Valley — impacting their communities.

At each quarterly giving circle, three charities are picked “from the hat,” and after members choose the recipient, each member writes a $100 tax-deductible check to the selected charity that evening.

For the past four years, 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun has donated more than $410,000 to local charities, the release added.

The next giving circle of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun in Scottsdale will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Scottsdale Hilton, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road.

For more information, to become a member or register as a guest for upcoming giving circles, visit: 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.

