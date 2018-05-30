Airman Jacob D. Fortini graduates from basic training

Air Force Airman Jacob D. Fortini recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman, a 2013 graduate of Rancho Solano Preparatory School in Scottsdale, is the son of Lisa and David Fortini of Peoria, according to a press release.

He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Mr. Fortini also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force, the release added.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.