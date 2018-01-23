Alzheimer’s researcher shares latest research Jan. 31 at JCC

What do the experts know about Alzheimer’s prevention and what can we, as individuals, learn to put into practice every day?
Internationally renowned Alzheimer’s investigator, Dr. Pierre N. Tariot, will share the latest research regarding prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and the possible impact that it could have now and for future generations during a free program in Scottsdale. The public is invited to attend 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Preceding Dr. Tariot’s presentation, Heather Mulder, outreach manager for the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute will offer an interactive and engaging opportunity to learn the differences between “Senior Moments” and “Something More” and share immediate actions one can take to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
“Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common cause of dementia affecting over five million people in the U.S. and it’s a leading cause of death among older Americans,” said Dr. Tariot.
“We expect that by 2050 more than 16 million people in the United States will have Alzheimer’s with an estimated annual cost to the economy of $1.2 trillion.”
For every individual with the disease there are on average three people – friends, family, colleagues or neighbors – who are providing care. Because of this we see an urgency to accelerate clinical research focused on prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.
According to Dr. Tariot, there is a pre-clinical stage of Alzheimer’s during which silent brain changes occur. Experts say that early intervention may prevent the onset of this disease as we age.
“Ideal Alzheimer’s disease research participants are those with normal memory and thinking abilities, who based on age and genetic background, are at a high risk for developing disease symptoms in the coming years.” said Dr. Tariot. “We need citizen scientists to join us on our mission to end Alzheimer’s disease without losing another generation.”
The event is in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter, Belmont Village Senior Living, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute/Banner Sun Health Research Institute and the Valley of the Sun JCC and will be held at Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.
Seating is limited. The event is free, but registration is recommended: vosjcc.org/alzheimers.
