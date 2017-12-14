Panel of experts provides update on Alzheimer’s research

A panel of experts recently shared the latest information on Alzheimer’s Disease at Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus in Scottsdale.
The speakers were, (in the photo above, from left) Dr. Edward Perrin, medical director at Iora Primary Care; Beverly Sanborn, MSW, LCSW, vice president of Program Development for Belmont Village, Dr. William Burke, director, Stead Family Memory Center, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute. The panel was moderated by Carlene Motto, chief marketing officer Belmont Village Senior Living.
The event was sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter, Belmont Village, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute/Banner Sun Health Research Institute and the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center.
A second program in the series called “Alzheimer’s Prevention: Pipedream or Possibility” will be held Jan. 31 at the JCC.
Register for the Jan. 31 event at the Alzheimer’s Association website via vosjcc.org/alzheimers.
