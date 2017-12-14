Panel of experts provides update on Alzheimer’s research

Dec 14th, 2017 Comments:

A panel of experts recently shared the latest information on Alzheimer’s Disease at Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus in Scottsdale.

The speakers were, (in the photo above, from left) Dr. Edward Perrin, medical director at Iora Primary Care; Beverly Sanborn, MSW, LCSW, vice president of Program Development for Belmont Village, Dr. William Burke, director, Stead Family Memory Center, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute. The panel was moderated by Carlene Motto, chief marketing officer Belmont Village Senior Living.

The event was sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter, Belmont Village, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute/Banner Sun Health Research Institute and the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center.

A second program in the series called “Alzheimer’s Prevention: Pipedream or Possibility” will be held Jan. 31 at the JCC.

Register for the Jan. 31 event at the Alzheimer’s Association website via vosjcc.org/alzheimers.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: 
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie