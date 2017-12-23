The Board of Visitors held its 64th annual Fashion Show Luncheon Dec. 16 at The Arizona Biltmore.
More than 1,100 guests turned out to cheer on the 2018 Flower Girls, grandchildren of BOV members and professional models as they took to the runway wearing the latest fashions from Dillard’s.
Margaret Beardsley and Kelly Sifferman chaired the event.
Proceeds from the Fashion Show Luncheon will benefit the community healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly. In 2017, The Board of Visitors donated $762,000 to local charities, including The Board of Visitors Ryan House, Maggie’s Place, Phoenix Rescue Mission and Barrow Neurological Foundation.
The 2018 Flower Girls will be presented at the 103rd Annual Charity Ball April 7, 2018 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn.
Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest charitable organization in Arizona. Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than $19 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.
For more information, visit boardofvisitors.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.