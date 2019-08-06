Arevalo named to 2019 Team USA Karate en route to Pam American Championship

Scottsdale resident Sabrina Arevalo is representing Team USA Karate at the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships in Ecuador. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Martial Arts Center is announcing karate student and Scottsdale resident, 18- year-old Sabrina Arevalo, has been invited to represent T eam USA Karate at the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The event is from Aug. 26 – 31, which Ms. Arevalo was invited to following her competitive performance at the 2019 USA Karate National Championships and Team Trials in Schaumburg, Illinois, earlier this month .

Securing a spot on the U.S. Junior National Karate Team is a long-time dream come true for Ms. Arevalo who first began her karate training at SMAC at the young age of five. A member of SMAC’s elite competition team since 2009, making the U.S. team signifies a culmination of karate training, core conditioning and competing year-round to achieve her goal, according to a press release.

“I am beyond excited to represent my country in the sport I love. Being a member of the U.S. Junior National Team has been a dream of mine since I was twelve,” Ms. Arevalo said in a prepared statement.

“For years, I have been working towards this goal. When I first got the news that I was heading to Ecuador for the Pan American Championships, it felt absolutely invigorating! I am ready to represent the U.S. and my dojo, Scottsdale Martial Arts Center.” — Sabrina Arevalo, Team USA Karate

While Ms. Arevalo is the first Scottsdale resident to represent the U.S. Junior National Team, she is the second SMAC athlete to recently make the team. Just last year, Christian Stienstra successfully represented team USA Karate at the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the release states.

“Being on the U.S. team meant being given the honor and responsibility of representing my country, my karate dojo and all the people that have helped me over the years,” said Christian Stienstra in a prepared statement.

“It wasn’t just the fact that I’d made the team that made me happy. It was all the people that had taught me, trained with me and supported me over the years that really made the experience one of the greatest of my life thus far. It really is the team aspect that made the U.S. Junior National Team mean so much to me.”

