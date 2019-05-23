Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation bring therapy dog to Chase Field

Brenly the therapy dog will be at Chase Field on select Sunday D-backs games. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has teamed up with Raising Cane’s and Gabriel’s Angels to bring rescued dog Brenly to Chase Field with the goal of training him to become a certified therapy dog.

As part of his training, Brenly will interact with fans at Chase Field on select game days and as a certified therapy dog through Gabriel’s Angels, will inspire, celebrate and support kids in our community, according to a press release.

Brenly will work with Gabriel’s Angels to become a certified therapy dog through a series of training sessions at D-backs games throughout the season.

The goal of the training sessions will be to teach love, trust, compassion and kindness, that specialized therapy dogs, like Brenly, will learn to connect with children in a positive and meaningful way.

Together, this tail-wagging partnership will raise awareness of the complex issues facing at-risk children and the role that therapy animals can play in the hope and healing process.

Fans can meet Brenly as well as some of Gabriel’s Angels active Pet Therapy teams, on select Sunday D-backs games at noon in the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sandlot. Brenly will also make special visits to the D-backs clubhouse throughout the season.

Brenly is a golden retriever, which Blake Blackman-Woody with Gabriel’s Angels rescued. The Blackman-Woody family are big D-backs fans and decided to name the dog Brenly due to their love for watching Bob Brenly on Fox Sports Arizona during every D-backs game.

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and Raising Cane’s are committed to raising funds, awareness and promoting the power of love in supporting children facing life’s most difficult circumstances, a release states.

Raising Cane’s, who’s namesake comes from founder and CEO Todd Graves’ late dog Cane, joins the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation’s passion to help kids in the community.

When the friendly yellow lab and namesake of the restaurant passed away, the family adopted Cane II, a certified therapy dog helping kids at local children’s hospitals. With Brenly’s help, Gabriel’s Angels therapy teams will support more than 15,000 children each year.

