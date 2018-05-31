Arizona Helping Hands eyes renovation of north Phoenix foster care center

Arizona Helping Hands received the keys for the Diane and Bruce Halle Foster Care Resource Center in north Phoenix Wednesday, May 30 with plans to renovate the facility.

The 18,000-square-foot facility at 3110 E. Thunderbird Road will become a one-stop shop to meet the needs of boys and girls in foster care, according to a press release.

Dan Shufelt, AHH president and CEO, said this is a huge accomplishment for this home-grown charity.

“Arizona Helping Hands was founded in the living room of Paul and Kathy Donaldson in 1998,” he said in a prepared statement.

“From our humble beginnings as a group of friends who volunteered their time filling special needs for people in our community — to today, when we are leading the charge to make lives better for kids in foster care, this has been an amazing journey.”

Mr. Shufelt said the new facility will bring opportunities to partner with other charities to offer more services to foster families.

“There are thousands of children in foster care today, this new endeavor is another gigantic step forward,” he said. “The services we provide continue to expand, and this space will open the doors to serving more kids and continuing our mission to bring hope and safety to children who have been victims of abuse and neglect. We are so grateful to the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation for seeing the merit in this project and propelling us forward.”

The organization plans a major renovation of the site, hoping to build a welcome, friendly environment where families can feel safe and supported, a release states.

The theme will be one utilized in AHH brochures of “The Care Barn.” It will expand upon the AHH reputation of being “the place with the stuff” for kids in foster care. The organization claimed almost 3,000 children received beds and cribs from AHH in 2017.

Other programs including a holiday toy drive, a back to school drive and a year-round program celebrating birthdays assisted more than 20,000 children last year.

The gift from the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation is the lead gift in a capital campaign to make this project a reality. AHH is hoping to raise a total of $3Million to purchase, renovate and improve the property.

