Arizona Women’s Partnership awards $35K in grants to charities

Cutline: Arizona Women’s Partnership 2019 Grant Review Committee seated from left, Jeff Gibbs, Dr. Sheela Kalangi, AZWP President Paula Cullison, Tim Cullison; standing from left, Pamela Gill, Mike Simonyi, Sandy Ryan, Linda Herold, Richard Swazara. (Submitted photo)

In its 17th year, the Arizona Women’s Partnership has recently awarded a total of $35,000 in grants to non-profits statewide.



The Arizona Women’s Partnership — an all -volunteer philanthropic 501 c(3) nonprofit that provides grants to grass roots charities helping under-served women and children at risk in Arizona — announces its 2019 grant recipients, according to a press release.



The Arizona Women’s Partnership, Inc. has awarded more than $450,000 in grants to an excess of 70 charities since its forming in 2002. The amount awarded annually depends on the success of fundraising efforts, the release said.

This year, the Violet M. Johnson Family Foundation contributed another $25,000 to the Arizona Women’s Partnership in honor of their maternal grandmother, noted the release.



“We are grateful for this donation and for all of our generous supporters; together we continue to make a difference in the lives of others,” long-time Phoenix resident, Paula Cullison, — president and founder of Arizona Women’s Partnership — said in a prepared statement.



Some of the recipients include Dignity House – Shelter for sexually trafficked / domestically abused women in Phoenix; Kids in Focus – Photography programs and mentoring to at risk youth in Phoenix; Arizona Dental Foundation – Free dental care to school children statewide; Billy’s Place – Grief counseling to children of deceased parents in the Metro Phoenix area; Pan de Vida – Intergenerational social services in Queen Creek, and more.



The Arizona Women’s Partnership Faces of Hope, photography of the faces of women and children assisted through the grants to non-profits, is available for exhibit.



A complete list of grant recipients and more information: azwp.org.

