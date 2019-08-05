August auditions to be held for Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

Auditions for the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra begins Aug. 6. (Submitted photo)

Talented musicians in grades 7-12 are invited to final auditions for the Youth Orchestra, beginning Aug. 6.

Rehearsals start Sept. 10 for the new Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra with meetings on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the New Vision Center, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix, according to a press release.

The group, under the direction of Dr. Daniel Atwood, plans three concerts between October 2019 and May 2020.

“Our mission is to bring classical music free of charge to people of all ages,” says Joy Partridge, president/co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, in a prepared statement.

“We have expanded our mission with our children’s program to include the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for all students in the Valley grades 7 -12. In addition, we will present a new Scottsdale Philharmonic Annual Children’s concert on April 19, 2020 to introduce all school children to classical music. We will also continue to support music scholarships for underprivileged children through Rosie’s House.”

Musicians who want to arrange an audition can visit scottsdalephilharmonic.net/youth-orchestra for more information and download the audition application. Or contact the Philharmonic’s Music Director Carl Reiter at carl@scottsdalephilharmonic.com.

Scholarships may be available to help with the application and participation fees, the release added.

The next free Scottsdale Philharmonic concerts are Oct. 13 and Nov. 24 at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale. For a $15 tax-deductible donation, attendees can have a VIP preferred seat—payable on the website.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for each concert, seating is on a first come first serve basis, and free parking is available.

