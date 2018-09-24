Author presents program on Civil War battle, major’s court martial

The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable will present The Court Martial of Fitz John Porter on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

Doors open 4:30 p.m., and the program begins at 5:45.

The event, which is open to all, will feature a discussion of the defeat of the Union forces in the Second Battle at Manassas in the summer of 1862, and the finger-pointing and questions about who was responsible for the defeat.

The criticism and blame fell upon Major Gen. Fitz John Porter, a rising star in the Union Army who was court-martialed and spent the next 24 years of his life trying to clear his name.

Program presenter Matthew Borowick is a volunteer at Manassas National Battlefield Park, a regular columnist for the Civil War News and the author of “The Civil War Round Table Handbook.”

He is interim vice president for advancement at Seton Hall University and has served as executive director of the Civil War Library and Research Center, according to a release.

The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable meets the third Tuesday of every month (except June-July-August) in the library auditorium, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

For more information: 480-699-5844.

