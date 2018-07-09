Author speaks to Scottsdale group about a writer’s life

Local author Betty Webb will speak during the monthly dinner meeting of the Scottsdale Society of Women Writers, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Starfire Golf Club, 11500 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale.

In her talk, Living the Writer’s Life, Ms. Webb will discuss the ups and downs of authors who write for a living, whether that be advertising copy, journalism or novels.

For such writers, according to a release, Ms. Webb said waiting for “inspiration” is a luxury they can’t afford.

Ms. Webb is the author of the nationally best-selling Lena Jones mystery series and the humorous Gunn Zoo mysteries.

Before beginning to write full time, she worked as a journalist, interviewing everyone from U.S. presidents, astronauts who walked on the moon, Nobel Prize winners and polygamy runaways.

She has taught creative writing classes and workshops at Arizona State University and Phoenix College.

RSVP before noon Friday, July 20. Cost is $30 for members and guests.

Pay in advance by visiting brooksgoldmannpublishing.com to pay with PayPal.

The writers group is no longer taking checks or cash at the door, except for payment of annual dues, a release stated.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.