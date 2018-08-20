Author Walter Stahr to discuss secretary of war at Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable

Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable presents Walter Stahr, “Mr. Stanton: Lincoln’s Controversial Secretary of War” at its first meeting of the 2018-19 season at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The event is open to the public and will feature a discussion of Edward Stanton, secretary of war for Abraham Lincoln. It was Mr. Stanton who raised, armed and supervised the army of a million men who won the Civil War, according to a press release.

Military movements were organized and directed from his telegraph office, where Mr. Lincoln literally hung out with him. Both powerful and controversial, Mr. Stanton was a stubborn genius who was both reviled and revered in his time.

Mr. Stahr, who has published three books, studied at Stanford University and Harvard Law School and has worked in both government and private practice. He is an award-winning author of the New York Times bestseller biography, Seward and his latest book, “Lincoln’s War Secretary,” a release states.

Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable meets the third Tuesday of every month (except June, July and August) in the Scottsdale Civic Center Library auditorium.

Speakers include Civil War experts from around the country. The lecture series is supported by individual and family memberships. The membership also supports Civil War Battlefield preservation through the Civil War Trust.

