Award-winning author speaks to Society of Women Writers

Award-winning author Valarie Foster will be the guest speaker at the next dinner meeting of the Scottsdale Society of Women Writers.
The meeting will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Starfire Golf Club, 11500 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale.
The mission of the Scottsdale Society of Women Writers is to give members access to events of interest, a format for exchanging ideas, an opportunity to network with other women writers and authors and an alliance with professionals relating to writing, publishing and marketing of books.
Ms. Foster, an award-winning author and memorist who taught high school and college for over 30 years, will present the talk, “Nevertheless She Persisted.” She is the author of “The Risk of Sorrow: Conversations with Holocaust Survivor, Helen Handler,” and “Dancing with a Demon.”
Cost is $30 for members and guests. Payment is only accepted in advance and can be made at www.brooksgoldmannpublishing.com.
