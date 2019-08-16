AZGFD ‘goes to bat’ for bats, invites public to Sept. 6 workshop

Bat netting workshop comes to Verde River on Sept. 6. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department wants people to have a better perspective on bats and aims to address common misconceptions.

As part of a bat netting and monitoring workshop series, from 7 to 10 p.m., Sept. 6, at Needle Rock Recreation Area northeast of Scottsdale, representatives will highlight the purpose bats serve such as eating mosquitoes and flies among other things.

Each event costs $25 per person with proceeds benefiting the department to provide other wildlife viewing events statewide, according to a press release.

Participants will observe the capture and identification of local bat species alongside AZGFD biologists as part of the department’s overall bat conservation and monitoring efforts.

AZGFD Watchable Wildlife Program Manager Jeff Meyers and department biologists will teach attendees about Arizona’s 28 species of bats, while netting over the Verde River.

Attendees will help identify bats captured and collect important data before the animals are released unharmed, the release said.

Participants are advised to wear long pants, close-toed shoes, insect repellent, and bring water, a headlamp or flashlight, and a chair. Space is limited so register early to reserve a spot.

Visit: register-ed.com/programs/arizona/186-world-of-wonder.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.