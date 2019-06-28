Behind the Flames dinner to feature star-studded lineup

The 19th Annual Behind the Flames Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner will honor Scottsdale firefighters. (File photo)

Hall of Fame Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson, Olympic swimming Gold Medalist Misty Hyman and inspirational musical composer and rapper Isaiah Acosta will headline the 19th Annual Behind the Flames Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner.

The event — slated for Sept. 22 at Dominick’s Steakhouse, 15169 N. Scottsdale Road — will celebrate Scottsdale firefighters and the charities they support, according to a press release.

As part of the evening, the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association will also present the Scottsdale Firefighter of the Year Award and honor C.A.R.E. Award recipients Mr. Johnson, Ms. Hyman and Mr. Acosta.

The award recognizes individuals for contributing to achievement and redefining excellence.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a luxury dinner from Dominick’s Steakhouse that features prime steaks, seafood and signature dishes at 6 p.m.

The Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association says it is honored to welcome Mr. Johnson, Ms. Hyman and Ms. Acosta as featured speakers and guests of honor.

Randy Johnson (Submitted photo)

Mr. Johnson is a hall of fame pitcher who played 22 season in MLB, including with the D-backs’ 2001 World Series-winning season.

He has 303 career wins, 4,875 strikeouts and won the Cy Young Award five times (including four straight seasons). He is among only three pitchers to win the Cy Young in both the American and National leagues.

Mr. Johnson is second all-time for strikeouts, behind Nolan Ryan. He has the most strikeouts ever by a left-handed pitcher. He also pitched no-hitters in both leagues and is the oldest pitcher to throw a perfect game, doing so at age 40 in 2004.

Misty Hyman

Ms. Hyman won the Olympic Gold Medal for swimming for the 200-meter butterfly at the 2000 Sydney Games in an upset win over Australia’s Susie O’Neill. The Mesa native also won Gold Medals for the same event at the World Championships in 1995 and 1998.

She graduated from Shadow Mountain High School and twice received the Honda Sports Award as the outstanding college female swimmer while at Stanford University.

She returned to Shadow Mountain to serve as head swim coach in 2009. Ms. Hyman was named assistant coach for Arizona State University’s swimming and diving team in 2015.

Isaiah Acosta

Mr. Acosta was born without a jaw and was without oxygen for 15 minutes, a release states. Doctors did not expect Isaiah to survive. Despite never speaking a word, Mr. Acosta, 19, has thrived and inspired, releasing “Oxygen to Fly” his first rap song and speaks to his life and challenges of being born without pathways for oxygen to enter his body.

The music video for the song premiered at SXSW in Austin in 2017.

Mr. Acosta is an advocate for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He is also an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network charity.

Charities benefiting from the dinner include Vista del Camino Food Bank, Scottsdale Prevention Institute, Scottsdale Gateway Alliance, City of Scottsdale Youth Deployment and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer 3-Day Walk.

Single tickets for the event are available for $150, and there are three sponsorship donations available for purchase as well.

The Title Sponsorship for $10,000 offers a table for 10 and all refreshments, the Signature Sponsorship for $5,000 offers a table for eight and all refreshments and the Partner Sponsorship for $2,500 offers a table for eight and all refreshments.

