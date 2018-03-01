Board of Visitors grants $965,000 to 15 local charities

The Board of Visitors, Arizona’s oldest women’s charitable organization, announces that 15 local nonprofit charities received $965,000 in funding to help provide healthcare services to women, children and the elderly.

The 2018 grant recipients are: Brighter Way Institute, Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation, Duet: Partners in Health and Aging, Esperanca, Feeding Matters, Foundation for Blind Children, Homeless Youth Connection, Homeward Bound, HonorHealth Foundation, Neighborhood Ministries, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Save the Family Foundation of Arizona, StreetLight USA, Treasure House, and UPWARD for Children and Families.

“Our grant recipients improve the lives of scores of individuals in our community,” said Karen Kotalik, chairman of The Board of Visitors.

“We are grateful for the success of our Care Card program, Fashion Show Luncheon and Annual Charity Ball. Our generous benefactors and dedicated BOV members allow us to continue our enduring, 110-year legacy of philanthropy.”

The Board of Visitors is now accepting grant applications for 2019. Visit wwwboardofvisitors.org for more information.

Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors has granted more than $20 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.