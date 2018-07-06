More than 150 guests teamed up with professional athletes, celebrities and Barrow Neurological Institute physicians and staff at Skylanes Bowling in Scottsdale on June 21 to “strike out the effects of concussion.”

The event, hosted by Karen King Brooks, raised $70,000 in support of the Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center’s programs for athletes and domestic violence survivors.

Guests “let the good times roll” for a good cause, as they bowled the stylish lanes at Skylanes and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Celebrity guests in attendance included:

• Former Arizona Cardinals player and first-round draft pick Andre Wadsworth;

• Mo from the Valley’s No. 1 rated morning show on Alt AZ 93.;

• Current Buffalo Bills player and former Arizona Cardinals player Lorenzo Alexander;

• Philadelphia Eagles retired player Mark McMillian;

• ASU Women’s basketball head coach Charli Turner Thorne;

• Phoenix Rising player Collin Fernandez;

• Former Arizona Cardinals player Kwame Lassiter;

• Former ASU star and current Miami Dolphins player Kalen Ballage.

The evening was emceed by Phoenix Suns Color Analyst and former player Tim Kempton.

The center’s Director Dr. Javier Cárdenas, and Dr. Glynnis Zieman, spoke to guests about the impact of their support on those who have suffered concussions or other brain injuries. Attendees were also introduced to Darcy, a domestic violence and brain injury survivor who is well on her way to recovery after the treatment she received at Barrow.

A live auction, hosted by Letitia Frye, added to the evening’s excitement, with high bidders taking home an electric guitar signed by Justin Timberlake; a private dinner catered by Chef Christopher Gross and The Wrigley Mansion team; a backyard barbecue with Mark McMillian, Tito’s and a Traeger grill; and a staycation at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa.

Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funding for patient care, medical education and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.