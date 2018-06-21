Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale names new president

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has chosen a third-generation Arizonan with more than a decade of nonprofit development experience as its new president and CEO.

Robyn Julien, whose first day with the organization is scheduled for Friday, June 29, comes from the Arizona Burn Foundation where she served as its CEO.

“It was top-of-mind for the organization to find someone who was locally invested and respected,” Allen Thompson, BGCS board chair, stated in a release announcing the selection. “We are incredibly impressed by Robyn’s past career accomplishments and her passion for our youth. We know she is a great fit for our organization.”

Ms. Julien’s experience and “success with high-level fundraising in the Scottsdale and Phoenix area will be an asset for the next stage of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale,” the release stated.

“I am excited to join Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale’s team as their president and CEO,” Ms. Julien stated. “It is evident that staff, board members and volunteers are devoted to helping our kids, which makes this organization stand out. I believe that together we can keep making positive strides for our kids who rely on us.”

Ms. Julien is a certified public accountant, working in public accounting at the beginning stages of her career. She has worked in non-profit development in the Valley for more than 10 years, spending time with the American Heart Association, Scottsdale Arts and most recently the Arizona Burn Foundation, according to the release.

BGCS conducted a search to find its next leader after announcing that Dr. Lisa Hurst, previous president and CEO, had been selected to join the leadership team at Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

