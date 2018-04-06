Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale president takes new job

Dr. Lisa Hurst, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, is now the vice president, organizational development southeast field operations for Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Dr. Hurst has served as president and CEO of BGCS since October 2015, according to a press release.
“Lisa brought something very special and irreplaceable to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale,” Allen Thompson, BGCS board chair, said in a prepared statement.
“Although we will miss her tremendously, we are proud of her and know that she will continue to spread her amazing influence to even more youth on a national level. Boys and Girls Clubs of America is extremely lucky to have her.”
By the end of May 2018, Dr. Hurst will be in Atlanta at Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s headquarters fulltime, a release states.
In her new role she will be responsible for providing direction in support of the assessment of organizational needs, the design, implementation and evaluation of services that facilitate organizational development and sustained progress of local Boys and Girls Clubs.
In her time with Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, the organization has seen marked growth and success. board engagement, club membership and youths served are all at their highest points in years.
In 2017, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale served more than 20,000 young people at their nine locations.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale will always hold a special place in my heart,” Dr. Hurst said in a prepared statement.
“This organization has some of the most incredible board members, community members, staff and kids that I’ve seen in my time with Clubs. I am sad to leave Scottsdale, but immensely proud of the achievements we have made for local youth. Whoever has the privilege to sit in this chair next, has a great ship to sail.”
Dr. Hurst grew up as a club kid and has worked for Boys and Girls Clubs in some capacity for more than 30 years. For the five years before she came to Scottsdale, she was President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.
“We are so grateful to Lisa for her leadership and friendship over the past two and a half years. She will always be family to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, even on the other side of the country,” Mr. Thompson said in a prepared statement.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale is now conducting a national search to fill the position of President & CEO.
