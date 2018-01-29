Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale members showcase art at expo

Members from Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale displayed their visual, digital and performing artwork Monday, January 22 at Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St., for the first annual Innovative Dream-Makers Expo.
Club members from the nine BGCS locations made all drawings, paintings, collages and mixed media pieces on display, according to a press release.
The Lehi, Hartley and Ruth Barker, Thunderbirds, Vestar and Charros Branches also prepared live performances. Performances included native hoop dancing, cheerleading, hip-hop dancing, singing, Flamenco dancing and a theatre skit.
The evening also featured a program started in BGCS Clubs this fall called “What’s Your Vision.” This project honed entrepreneurial skills as club kids made inventions solving problems they saw in their communities using innovative and collaborative techniques.
Groups brought device prototypes, business cards and proposed budgets supporting their ideas, a release states.
“Teaching our kids how to use their imaginations to solve real world dilemmas is one of the most valuable skills we can give them,” Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
“It is so important to give these kids a safe and constructive place for them to explore their talents and ideas. Our community’s future thought-leaders and innovators are within Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale doors.”
Boys and Girls Clubs of America has a yearly art contest for club members. There are 18 categories that fall within three programs: National Fine Arts Exhibits, ImageMakers National Photography Contest and Digital Art Festivals.
BGCS will select one piece from each of the 18 categories to compete regionally and potentially nationally. Regional winners will be announced in May and national winners in June.
