Butterfly Garden created at Rotary Park in Gainey Ranch

Adriane Grimaldi, Butterfly Wonderland’s director of education, released several butterflies at the new “Butterfly Garden” within Scottsdale’s Rotary Park during the Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s spring picnic held recently at the park.

Rotarians stand ready to capture the butterfly release by Butterfly Wonderland’s Adriane Grimaldi. (Photo by Dr. Honora Norton)

Scottsdale Rotary Park is an eight-acre oasis in the heart of Gainey Ranch, at 7959 E. Doubletree Ranch Road.

The park was originally built by members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale and then donated to the City of Scottsdale. The park features lighted walking paths, a children’s playground, a greenbelt, picnic/BBQ ramada, picnic tables, Rotary bicycle rack, a restroom facility and the world’s first plaza designed in the shape of the Rotary symbol.

Rotary Park’s new Butterfly Garden. (Photo by Dr. Honora Norton)

According to Michelle Holmes, founder and program manager for Scottsdale’s Operation Fix It, the pollination butterfly garden with over 125 new plants, 70 new trees, artwork and benches was a recently completed collaborative $10,000 project between Operation Fix It, Republic Services’ 120 volunteers, Neighborhood Advisory Commission and the City of Scottsdale’s Parks & Recreation Staff.

Additionally, as part of the project, Republic Services volunteers freshly painted “everything” in the park.

While at the park, Ms. Grimaldi provided Rotarians with an overview of butterfly pollination and migration; the role of bees in pollination; the difference between daytime butterfly and nighttime moth nectar-seeking pollinators; and pollinator-friendly plant landscaping. She answered questions about the lifecycle, seasonal migration, and decline of monarch butterflies.

She ended her talk by stating: “if you plant pollinator friendly plants, a wide variety of pollinators will come.”

Members and guests of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale enjoyed the Rotary Day at the Park. Rotarian Carroll Huntress and owner of Scottsdale’s Sugar Bowl provided all the food; while Rotarian Ken Brown and friend of club, Rob Adler, barbecued brats and Patti Miller and Sandy Miller handled setup and beverages; Rotarian Gil Gifford arranged sound system.

Jason Brock, donating a Rotary Park tree planting in honor of his mother Linda K. Brock. (Photo by Dr. Honora Norton)

A tree donated by Rotarian Jason Brock was planted at the park in honor of his mother, Linda K. Brock. Planting a tree is a long-lasting opportunity to honor someone and improve the quality and beauty of a Scottsdale City Park. The Scottsdale Rotary Foundation offers naming and/or memorial opportunities (trees, flags, paver bricks and more) at Rotary Park Unity Plaza.

