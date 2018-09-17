Free lunch event honors, supports longtime owner of Casella’s Deli

Longtime Scottsdale Deli Owner Joe Casella is a fixture in the community.

A supporter of Saguaro High School, it is not uncommon for the 79-year-old to supply free sandwiches to the team or anyone needing a meal at his Casella’s Deli, even personally delivering sandwiches to players before games.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18th, from noon to 5 p.m. a longtime supporter of Casella’s — Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald — will pick up the bill for all the patrons’ meals.

Mr. Casella, who opened the shop in 1977, is battling terminal cancer. All proceeds raised on Tuesday will go to help Mr. Casella and his family during this difficult time.

“Joe and his family are such a big part of the community and a true example of a family-run restaurant that cares about their neighbors and community,” said Mr. Fitzgerald.

“When I met Joe and his family, I saw something special, the same thing customers see when they meet the Casella family, people who truly care about their neighbors and know their customers on a personal level, and if they don’t know you yet, they do when you come in and they don’t forget. I want to support Joe, his legacy and his family and I hope those that come in Tuesday will do the same by donating to support this man, his family and what they have and continue to represent.”

“We are touched by what Larry and others in the community doing for Joe,” said Tina Casella, wife of Joe Casella. “Joe touched so many lives during his 42 years of owning this shop. Now it’s an incredible feeling to see the community rallying around him and the good he stands for.”

Casella’s is located at 5905 N. Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale.

As a special treat for patrons along with Larry Fitzgerald, his teammates DJ Foster and Rookie Christian Kirk will stop by during the day to thank those supporting Joe and his family. Both attended Saguaro High School and knew Joe’s generosity first-hand.

Donations are being accepted in-person at the shop on Tuesday or can be mailed to 5905 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, Ariz., 85250.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.