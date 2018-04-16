Cave Creek Museum to host Arizona-themed summer camp

Amazing Arizona, Cave Creek Museum Summer Camp. Pictured is Jerry Meade of the Desert Foothills Chapter of Arizona Archaeology Society giving a pottery lesson to Cave Creek Museum campers. Photo courtesy of Cave Creek Museum. (Photo Courtesy of Evelyn Johnson)

The Cave Creek Museum, 6140 E. Skyline Drive, is hosting its Amazing Arizona summer camp for children in grades four through seven from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11-15.

Each day of the summer camp will have a different theme that presents Arizona to the campers with a variety of activities, a press release states. It costs $75 for the first child in the family and $65 for another child in the family.

Last year, some of the themes included archaeology, desert gatherings, mining, pioneers, ranching and travel. Campers learned each day in depth about each topic.

Campers will need to bring their own lunches but the museum will provide snacks that accompany each day’s theme. Registration forms are available at www.cavecreekmuseum.org.

