Rotarian Scott Marks introduced Tom Hatten, CEO of Mountainside Fitness, to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a meeting held at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Golf Pavilion.
Mr. Hatten began Mountainside Fitness in 1991, while a junior at Arizona State University. He brought his dream together by welding equipment, painting walls, installing carpeting, washing towels in his apartment stack up washer/dryer, painting walls and selling memberships, according to a press release.
During his talk, Mr. Hatten shared his entrepreneurial experiences including:
- Starting his business at age 23 with a $2,000 loan;
- Leveraging real estate as his partner;
- Effects of competition;
- Dealing with stress;
- Learning differences between being tenant versus developer;
- Learning the importance of site selection; and
- Offering childcare at the fitness centers.
Mountainside Fitness is in 16 locations, has 85,000 active members and 1,400 employees, the release states.
Mr. Hatten started a fitness culture to have fun. One of Mountainside Fitness clubs is in Chase field. He answered questions about current health club trends that address cardio and core strength exercising.
