Chabad of Scottsdale invites community to celebrate Shavuot

The community is invited to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and enjoy a dairy buffet.

Chabad of Scottsdale welcomes the community to hear the 10 commandments on Sunday, June 9 and to partake in a grand dairy buffet for adults and an ice cream party for children as Shavuot is celebrated for two days beginning at sundown on Saturday, June 8, according to a press release.

As the Torah was given, and the laws of kosher dining were first received, the Jewish people were not yet capable of properly preparing beef and poultry and ate dairy instead, according to historical accounts.

“At a unique crossroads between religion and cuisine, the holiday of Shavuot, celebrating the Giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai some 3,300 years ago has become a celebration of fine dairy cuisine,” according to the release.

The Shavuot celebrations are free and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background.

For more information, visit chabadofscottsdale.org/Shavuot.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.