Chewy, influencer Lee Asher tour Arizona shelters, make donations

Chewy — an online retailer of pet food and pet products — and influencer Lee Asher partner with shelters nationwide to help animals find deserving, loving homes.
From Oct. 8-11, the team will bring “essential resources, supplies and awareness to local shelters and hope to inspire pet adoptions throughout the country,” starting with an Arizona tour, according to a press release.
Foothills Animal Rescue in Scottsdale will be among shelters to benefit from the tour on Oct. 8.
For the initiative to improve the lives and wellbeing of pets everywhere, Chewy is donating more than $1 million of essential items to this nationwide activation as it kicks off the multi-state initiative in Arizona.
Chewy will travel to 19 shelters throughout the greater Phoenix area for four days and at each stop on the tour, provide beds, toys, food and treats to shelter animals and adoptive families.
After adopting a pet, new pet parents will have all the resources they need to welcome their fur baby home, the release said.
Described as a shelter advocate and traveling dog dad of nine, Mr. Asher will join several shelter stops. He will attend Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA’s adoption event at 5:30 p.m. at Walter Station Brewery on Friday, Oct. 11.
Scheduled stops:
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Sun Valley Animal Shelter | Glendale
- Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue | Peoria
- Saving Paws Rescue | Glendale
- Foothills Animal Rescue | Scottsdale
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Arizona Small Dog Rescue | Phoenix
- HALO Animal Rescue Main Shelter | Phoenix
- Arizona Benefit Club of AZ | Phoenix
- Pitty Paws Bully Rescue | Phoenix
- Arizona Humane Society | Phoenix
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue | Phoenix
- Almost There Foster Care | Paradise Valley
- Arizona Beagle Rescue | Phoenix
- Home Fur Good Animal Rescue & Placement | Phoenix
Friday, Oct. 11
- Friends For Life Animal Rescue | Gilbert
- Rockstar Canine Rescue | Phoenix
- Lost Our Home Pet Rescue | Tempe
- Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA | Phoenix
- Adoption Event at Walter Station Brewery | Phoenix
