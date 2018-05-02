Circumnavigators Club Desert Chapter names local residents to leadership

The Circumnavigators Club-Desert Chapter recently announced its election of officers and Linda Gruber of Paradise Valley will be president while Tom Jones of Scottsdale will become vice president.
Other officers include Kay Ahern of Paradise Valley as secretary, Steve Smith of Tucson as treasurer, Steve Pincus of Scottsdale as membership chair and Michael Licamele of Scottsdale as publicity chair, a press release states.
The national club was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York City, with a chapter there as well as in Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Naples (FL), Palm Beach, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Singapore, London, Wales and Washington, D.C.
It has three thrusts: educational, philanthropic, and social.
The club is the an organization “devoted to bringing together those men and women who have circumnavigated the globe, doing so to encourage global fellowship and understanding and to inspire people to see and absorb as much as they can about the world in which we live.”
Among nationally-known members who have been members of the club over time are William Jennings Bryan, William Howard Taft, John Pershing, Douglas MacArthur, Robert Peary, Richard Byrd and astronaut John Glenn.
Local notables have included Ambassador Barbara Barrett and the late Col. Park Shaw. In 2014, the club bestowed its highest award, the Magellan, to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.
Fundraising efforts through the national foundation go locally toward a portion of an ASU undergraduate’s research work for a vetted, competitive Travel Grant while the student does a circumnavigation.
Carlyn Harris of Anthem was the chapter’s most recent recipient and did her circumnavigation while conducting research on resistance to antibiotics.
