Civil War Roundtable presents: ‘Fighting Dick Anderson: Lee’s Most Maligned General’

Dr. Lawrence Hewitt is the Sept. 17 guest speaker at the Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable Meeting. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable presents Lawrence Hewitt speaking on “Fighting Dick Anderson: Lee’s Most Maligned General.”

The presentation will be held at 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium, 3839 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, according to a press release.

The public is invited to hear Mr Hewitt share his insight on General Anderson, who was one of seven men to serve as a Corps Commander under Lee, the release said, adding that he remains the least known and least regarded despite serving throughout the war, from Charleston at the beginning, to Lee’s final retreat.

Mr Hewitt has lectured and written on the Civil War. His publications include Port Hudson, Confederate Bastion on the Mississippi, Leadership During the Civil War, four volumes of Confederate Generals in the Western Theater, Lee and His Generals, the multi-volume Confederate Generals in the Trans-Mississippi, and To Succeed or Perish for which he won the 2016 General Basil W. Duke Literary Award.

The Louisville, Kentucky native recently finished a history of Port Hudson Civil War photographs and is writing biographies of Richard Anderson and David Farragut. After receiving a Ph.D from Louisiana State University he taught at Southeastern Louisiana University. He was also manager of the Port Hudson and Camp Moore Historic Sites and is past president of the Baton Rouge Civil War Roundtable.

The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable meets the third Tuesday of every month except during the summer. Speakers are comprised of well-known Civil War experts from around the country. The group supports battlefield preservation. All are welcome to attend. There is no charge for admission.

For more information: scottsdalecwrt.org; or call 480-699-5844.

