Contributions boost local group’s effort to help families

Representatives from the city of Scottsdale, Fiesta Bowl Charities and Family Promise celebrated the opening of a new playground last week.

Located on the Family Promise of Greater Phoenix’s campus, the playground was funded through a grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities.

In addition, the program also received a grant from the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority. That money “allowed the organization to replace the old playground flooring of wood chips with a new, colorful soft surface,” according to a release.

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix’s goal is “to give the family a hands-up and assist them in their return to self-sufficiency,” the release stated.

Services include case management, counseling, enrichment programs, resources and referrals with the focus on securing employment and next-step housing.

The program model is based on a national model, and more than 70 percent of families accepted into the Family Promise program graduate into sustainable housing, according to the release.

“Family Promise partners with over 30 interfaith congregations across the Valley to provide safe overnight shelter, food and compassion to families in crisis,” the release stated. “The objective is to rescue families quickly before the devastating effects of homelessness create a downward spiral of poverty, reliance on shelters, accompanied by developmental, academic and health problems, and ultimately foster care for the children.”

