Cox awards $20K to upgrade technology space for Fountain Hills Boys & Girls

From left are JT Mitchell, age 15, Xavier Mike, age 15, and Malachi Scaife, age 13, test out the new equipment in the Cox Innovation Lab located in their teen center. (Submitted photo)

A refurbished and upgraded technology innovation lab funded by a $20,675 award from Cox Communications, Inc., was unveiled at the Mary Ellen & Robert McKee Branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale on Friday, Aug. 9 .

The Cox Innovation Lab features new furniture, a fresh coat of paint, and state-of-the-art technology upgrades including 10 high-speed laptops, a MacBook, 2 virtual reality headsets, Nintendo Labo, a 4K TV display, and a 3D printer making the space the first of its kind in Fountain Hills, according to a press release.

Robyn Julien, BGCS president & CEO, Susan Anable, Cox southwest region vice president of public affairs, and Mary Ellen McKee prepare to cut the blue ribbon to celebrate the opening of the upgraded Cox Innovation Lab. (Submitted photo)

“At Cox we believe that life is better when we have more moments of real human connection. Not only does access to the internet keep students connected to their teachers, but we know it is a vital tool for school work and STEM programs,” said Susan Anable, Southwest Region Vice President of Public Affairs, Cox Communications, in a prepared statement. “We know that this Innovation Lab will not only provide moments of fun, but with access to the Internet a world is opened to young minds.”

Located in the McKee Branch teen center, the lab will also be used for programming made available to younger Club members.

“With this new technology, any place can now become a learning environment,” said Robyn Julien, BGCS president & CEO. “By funding this lab, Cox provided our kids with opportunities to explore faraway places with virtual reality headsets, create robots, learn coding and programming, and create digital art. These are skills and experiences that will help our kids prepare for the jobs of tomorrow right here in our state.” — Robyn Julien, BGCS president & CEO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale’s Mary Ellen & Robert McKee Branch serves 650 youth and teen members with before- and after-school programming as well as a summer day camp and sports leagues. The McKee Branch is located on North Del Cambre Avenue in Fountain Hills.

Go to bgcs.org or call 480-344-5400.

