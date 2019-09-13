DAR honors teacher Merrill, promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23

Constitution Classroom speaker and DAR member Gayla Colette with Grand Canyon Regent, Carmen Wendt. Sept. 7. (Photo by Betty Heenan)

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a luncheon meeting at the McCormick in Scottsdale.

Regent Carmen Wendt welcomed speaker, Grand Canyon member Gayle Colletto, who spoke on “Untold Stories of our Founding Fathers,”at the Sept. 7 gathering. Scottsdale Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield read a Constitution Week Proclamation from the City of Scottsdale, according to a press release.

A highlight of the meeting was the presentation of Special Education Teacher of the Year Chapter and State Winner as the Grand Canyon Chapter Membership Chairman Betty Holt introduced Judy Merrill, “nominated for her life-long dedication to working with individuals with life challenges.”

The special education teacher and administrator with the Scottsdale Unified School District, for more than 30 years, was a teacher at Chaparral and Saguaro High Schools. In addition to serving as district coordinator for middle and high schools, she was also a supervisor of practicums for teachers earning dual certification in elementary and secondary education at Northern Arizona University.

The Daughters of the American Revolution have promoted awareness of the celebration of Constitution Week, which is Sept. 17 – 23, since the DAR initiated the observance in 1955. Congress adopted it into Public Law 915 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Since then, Constitution Week and Independence Day are both national freedom celebrations.

The Oct. 5 meeting will feature Doug Sydnor speaking on “Scottsdale Historic Preservation and Architecture.”

For information on the chapter, email dargrandcanyon@gmail.com.

