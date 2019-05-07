David Schweikert’s office hosts service academy fair for students, parents

The Office of Congressman David Schweikert hosted a Service Academy Fair for Arizona students to learn about four-year military programs that will prepare them for the U.S. Military. (Submitted photo)

The Office of Congressman David Schweikert hosted a service academy fair on April 27 for Arizona students and parents to learn more about applying to U.S. Service Academies.



The U.S. Service Academies provide college-aged students the opportunity to immerse themselves into a four-year program based on rigorous military training, academics and personal challenges that will shape them into a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, according to a press release.



The academies are comprised of the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.



Each year, Mr. Schweikert’s office hosts a service academy fair to provide interested students the opportunity to learn of life at a service academy from current and former cadets.



These cadets provide perspective on what is expected from you at the academy, in addition to personal experiences and advice to those students who will follow through with an application.



Students who attended the fair could also speak with representatives and liaisons from each academy and local congressional offices who can provide insight into the application process.



The service academy fair reiterates the importance of physical, mental and academic strength as necessary traits of a service academy cadet.



The information that was distributed at the service academy fair depicts the importance of military members and their service to the country, a release states.

