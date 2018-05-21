Dawson earns Doctor of Dental Surgery at Purdue

Vanessa Dawson of Scottsdale graduated as a Doctor of Dental Surgery on May 12 at the IU School of Dentistry convocation at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Dr. Dawson will be working at the Heartland dental office of Village Grove Dental Care in Buckeye, according to a press release.

The IU School of Dentistry is apart of Indiana University-Purdue University.

She also received the American Academy of Gold Foil Operators Award, the Johnson Public Health DDS Scholarship Award, and the Indiana Dental Association Award.

“Commencement is the most important event for Indiana University School of Dentistry,” said Dr. John N. Williams, dean of the IU School of Dentistry, in a prepared statement. “This occasion marks the crowning achievement of our graduates’ many years of rigorous education, preparing them to make a significant impact on improving oral healthcare here in Indiana and around the globe.”

Worldwide, cavities are the No. 1 adverse health condition, affecting more than 3.9 billion people, followed by periodontal disease (6th) and childhood cavities (10th), according to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

