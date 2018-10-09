Debbie Gaby’s Celebrity Catwalk takes to the runway Oct. 16

Debbie Gaby Charities’ Celebrity Catwalk returns to celebrate its 11th biennial walk down the runway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Paradise Valley.

This year’s event will be chaired by Debbie Gaby, Bea Rocklin, Mary Meyer and honorary chair, Ilana Ruber Lowery.

Beneficiaries will include many of Debbie Gaby Charities, along with Act One, YWCA, The Phoenix Heart Ball and Ballsfest.

Bob and Pat Bondurant will be this year’s Hope Award honorees and a very special community member will also be recognized through the inaugural Honor Health Len Gaby Award.

“We are so excited to have another opportunity to give back to our community as we raise much needed funds for our charities while having so much fun,” said Debbie Gaby, president and founder of Debbie Gaby Charities.

“This luncheon event is very special to me and offers a spectacular day of fabulous fashions from Dillard’s, modeled by amazing celebrities, tastemakers and community leaders.”

In addition to the celebrity models and runway fashion show, the event will include a delicious lunch, “Pretty in Pink Dream Boxes,” a live auction by America’s foremost “auction-tainer” Letitia Frye and a live performance by classical guitarist, Andres Segovia “Esteban.”

Dave Pratt, local radio personality better known as “The Mayor,” will serve as emcee.

Debbie Gaby was the co-founder and president of Sleep America for 20 years. In 1997, Debbie founded Debbie Gaby Charities, and has continued to support many charities throughout the years. Her inaugural Celebrity Catwalk for Charity has raised more than a million dollars for deserving causes in the state of Arizona.

For more information on purchasing tickets, hosting a table, donations or sponsorship, please call 602-821-6000 or visit www.debbiegabycharities.org.

