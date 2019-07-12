Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona has dorm’s grand opening

Ribbon-cutting representatives of Architectural Resource Team, The Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona, Delta Construction, Marley Management Corporation, Office of Corporate Citizenship, Nationwide Insurance. (Submitted photos)

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the grand opening of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona Residential Treatment Center’s new Marley Dormitory.

Nearly 50 people attended the morning festivity on July 10 before receiving a tour of the new dorm, according to a press release.

A view of new dorm facilities.

The 10-acre campus Scottsdale-based treatment center accommodates youths, ages 5-17, who live and attend school while receiving treatment for emotional, mental, behavioral, and/or substance abuse challenges, the release said of Arizona’s only facility providing youths under 12 with specialized programming in a safe, therapeutic environment conducive to healing from severe abuse.

Architectural Resource Team is the project architect while Delta Construction, both Phoenix-based, is the general contractor responsible for building the new dorm, expanding the 48-bed facility to accommodate up to 52 youth, the release noted.

Devereux Arizona began a therapeutic day school in 1967 and the residential treatment center began in 1978 as a 32-bed center. As demand increased, Devereux added two modular dorms—now more than 25 years old—allowing 24-hour care to 48 youths on campus.

Breaking ground on the 5,000-square-foot dormitory project in April 2018, the expansion was part of a $1.25 million capital campaign as Devereux Arizona secured more than $300,000 including $100,000 from a local family foundation through the Arizona Community Foundation; plus sought an additional $250,000 for treatment center furnishings including durable commercial-grade residential treatment beds, tables and seating.

About Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona is part of the Devereux Foundation, among the largest nonprofit behavioral health organizations in the country with centers in 12 states. Celebrating its 50 years of service, Devereux Arizona helps more than 6,000 individuals annually in Tucson and Phoenix combined.

For more information about Devereux Arizona, or to make a tax deductible contribution, call 602-283-1573.

Visit: DevereuxAZ.org.

