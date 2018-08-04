Professional athletes, celebrities and other VIPs will be among those participating in the eighth annual Driving Out Domestic Violence Golf Tournament and Gala to benefit victims of domestic violence.

The event takes place Nov. 2-3 in Scottsdale.

The event begins Nov. 2 with the Celebrity Golf Tournament featuring current and retired Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA and PGA athletes. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. at Talking Stick Golf Club, 9998 E. Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale.

Cost is $1,000 for individual players and includes two gala tickets or $4,000 for a foursome and includes eight gala tickets. An awards reception and closing ceremonies follow the golf tournament.

The Driving Out Domestic Violence gala will be held Nov. 3. Guests are invited to mix and mingle with celebrity athletes while enjoying live music, signature cocktails, a one-of-a-kind silent auction, entertainment, dinner and an amazing spread of desserts by Dominick’s Steakhouse.

The Celebrity Gala begins at 7 p.m. at Ross Aviation, 14600 N. Airport Drive in Scottsdale.

Tickets for the gala start at $500 per couple or $275 per guest for open seating, or $2,500 for a reserved table for eight. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Driving Out Domestic Violence was started to support Chrysalis’ domestic abuse programs in in 2011. Lauren Teahen and her husband, Mark, a retired professional baseball player, founded Driving Out Domestic Violence in honor of Lauren’s late mother, Shelley, a domestic abuse survivor.

For the 2018 event, the Teahens will be joined by co-chairs Dr. Anthony and Victoria Admire.

To date, Driving Out Domestic Violence Celebrity Golf and Gala, has raised more than $1.8 million for Chrysalis and victims of domestic violence.

“Driving Out Domestic Violence raises funds that help keep victims of domestic abuse and their children safe all year long. We are incredibly grateful to the Teahens, the professional sports community, and all of the sponsors and guests who make this a fabulous and successful event. This year, we are looking forward to helping the most people we have ever served, which Driving Out Domestic Violence helps to make possible,” said Patricia Klahr, president and CEO of Chrysalis.

Chrysalis, a 36-year-old Arizona agency, leads the community to broad-based solutions to prevent domestic abuse. Services include a crisis shelter, transitional housing, outpatient counseling, offender treatment, victim advocacy, and lay-legal support.

Call 602-955-9059 or visit http://www.dodvaz.org for more information, or email Eli Ditlevson at editlevson@noabuse.org.

