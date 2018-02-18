Duet launches video discussion series for caregivers

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, a Phoenix area nonprofit, is launching its “Finding Meaning and Hope” video discussion series, produced by Duet in partnership with Pauline Boss, Ph.D., thanks to a grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.
“Finding Meaning and Hope” is a free video and discussion series for family caregivers led by trained volunteers. This spring, a variety of 10-week “Finding Meaning and Hope” video and discussion groups for family caregivers are debuting in the Phoenix metro area and Tucson.
“The power of the video series is that, each week, through a 20-minute video, Dr. Boss gives caregivers an understanding of their ambiguous loss journey and teaches them the techniques which are crucial to reducing their stress, reclaiming hope and improving their health and well-being,” said Ann Wheat, caregiver services director for Duet.
“These groups are all led by trained volunteers and are free of charge to the caregivers who attend them. We hope to change lives through this new and exciting initiative.”
To view the trailer of the “Finding Meaning and Hope” video series, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqhC1g1imuk&t=15s.
Duet has trained volunteer facilitators for the “Finding Meaning and Hope” video and discussion series who need locations to host the groups, Wheat explained. “If a local faith community, community center or other organization would be willing to host a discussion group that would greatly help our effort.”
Community members can contact Duet at info@duetaz.org or 602-274-5022 to find out about the “Finding Meaning and Hope” video discussion series groups or to connect about providing a space. New video discussion groups are in the works continuously; contact Duet to find out more. Visit https://duetaz.org/index.php/finding-meaning-and-hope-video-discussion-series/ for the latest group additions and information.
Upcoming “Finding Meaning and Hope” video discussion groups include:
Tuesdays, March 6 to May 8, 9:15-10:45 a.m., Cowden Center, 9202 N. 2nd St., Phoenix. RSVP: 602-870-6374 or Anne.Paulus@HonorHealth.com.
Wednesdays, March 7 to May 9, 2-3:30 p.m., Life in Christ Lutheran Church, 14802 N. 75th Ave., Peoria. RSVP: 623-693-1929 or slspicer8@gmail.com.
Wednesdays, March 7 to May 9, 10-11:30 a.m. (two five-week sessions), Beatitudes Campus, Age Link Building, 1610 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. RSVP: 602-478-6972 or sarmijo@BeatitudesCampus.org.
Thursdays, March 8 to May 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, 34605 N. Tom Darlington Drirve., Scottsdale. RSVP: 480-575-3070 or veronicafuller@fuse.net.
Wednesdays, March 28 to June 6 (skipping May 2), 1-2:30 p.m., Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road, Tucson. RSVP: 520-955-3387 or paige@paigeahead.com.
Mondays, April 9 – June 11, 1-2:30 p.m., Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. RSVP: www.thecasa.org or 480-948-7460.
Duet is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through a broad range of services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandparents raising grandchildren. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to www.duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.
