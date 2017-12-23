Duet: Partners in Health & Aging welcomes new board members

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, a Phoenix area nonprofit that promotes health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities, and grandparents raising grandchildren, has added five new members to its board of directors — including three from Scottsdale.
Duet’s board of directors is now comprised of 24 members.
The new members of Duet’s Board of Directors include:
- Ramsey Bergeron (Scottsdale): Ramsey Bergeron has a diverse background, owning and operating businesses in both the entertainment and fitness industries as well as being a professional TV and commercial actor.
- Natalia Espinoza (Glendale): Natalia Espinoza was a teacher for 32 years and has a master’s degree in bilingual education. She is also a grandmother raising a grandson and has participated in many of Duet’s grandfamily support groups, outings and events.
- Stu Turgel (Scottsdale): Stu Turgel has a long and comprehensive career in fundraising and philanthropic development, charitable foundation management, strategic marketing communications, board and volunteer development and public affairs. Through his career in foundation management and philanthropy, Mr. Turgel has led professional fundraising organizations to raise nearly $1 billion.
- Paula Wright (Peoria): Paula Wright is the associate state director, Community Outreach with AARP Arizona. She works as a member of the state team in collaboration with the national office to promote AARP’s strategic issues, priorities, programs and activities for the Phoenix Metropolitan area.
- Nancy Zikias (Scottsdale): Nancy Zikias is a Certified Professional Strategic Advisor by Category Management Association and has demonstrated success working in a fast-paced, Fortune 500 and start-up business environment.
“We are so thrilled to have these five talented community and business leaders on our board of directors to help provide strategic leadership for Duet as we move into 2018 and beyond,” said Elizabeth Banta, executive director.
Duet is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through a broad range of services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandparents raising grandchildren. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area.
To volunteer, donate or ask for help, visitt www.duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.
