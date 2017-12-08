Local DAR presents award to Families Giving Back founder

The Grand Canyon Chapter National Society Daughters of the Revolution held its December meeting and luncheon at the Scottsdale Resort.
Included in all the festivities were a silent auction and a holiday performance by a Capella Syndicate.
Arizona State Regent Terri Turner Mott spoke on “Pets in the White House.” A white-glove reception line welcomed state officers, including Regent Terri Mott, Vice Regent, Mary lou Fellman, and Registrar Morgan Elliott.
A community service award was presented to Lisa Geyser, with Jeff Geyser speaking on her behalf. Also introduced were her sons, Alexander and Jackson.
The entire family is active in Families Giving Back, a nonprofit started by Ms. Geyser.
The next chapter meeting will be Jan. 6, 2018 at the Scottsdale Resort.
Guests are welcome. Visit http://grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.
