Father-son road trip turning into eco-electric adventure

China Mist co-founder John Martinson and his son, Neo, will test a Tesla Model 3 on a 31-day, 6,000-mile, carbon-neutral adventure through Western U.S. and Canada.

A send-off, co-hosted by Green Living magazine, is scheduled from 4-7:30 p.m. June 27 at Autowits, 7224 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale.

“My son and I are both so busy that we rarely get time together. This will give us plenty of time doing something we both love,” John Martinson said in the release.

The tour begins July 1 and takes the Martinsons through 10 states and two provinces in Canada.

The route was chosen for its winding roads, steep narrow roads and paths through Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon and California.

The trip can be followed on teslaroadtrip.blog and twitter hashtag: #CO2E_0.

The car’s body will be covered in a wrap promoting renewable energy, sustainable travel and electric road tripping, according to the release.

The drive will benefit the Rocky Mountain Institute and Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability. In the end, the experiment hopes to prove the efficacy of electric road tripping, according to the release.

John Martinson has been a student of sustainability since he grew up in Croton-on-Hudson, north of New York City, and discovered his favorite river was polluted by industrial toxic waste.

After attending college, he left the skyscraper-lined city for the cactus-covered deserts of Arizona. He recently graduated from ASU with a master’s degree in executive sustainability leadership.

