Feagles takes third at Arizona Open, has record-breaking round

Michael Feagles of Scottsdale finished third in the Arizona Open at the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, which included many local golfers.

Michael Feagles (Submitted photo)

Mr. Feagles, a 21-year-old amateur, shot a 14-under-par 202 (70, 69, 63) to finish a stroke behind Zach Smith of Phoenix and two strokes behind Charlie Beljan of Mesa, according to a press release. He also won the title of low amateur.

Entering the final round, Mr. Feagles, a rising senior at the University of Illinois, was 5-under par and tied for 19th. Through his first nine holes, he shot a 5-under 31, which included four birdies, a bogey and an eagle.

He notched three consecutive birdies on holes 13-15 en route to his record-breaking score in the final round. His 9-under 63 is a record for the final round, beating the old record by two strokes. It was also the lowest round of the open.

“It was awesome to finally be able to play in the Arizona Open,” Mr. Feagles said in a prepared statement.

“I haven’t been able to play in the past due to the dates and my college schedule but when I saw the dates this year I was super pumped. I remember watching Charlie when I was in high school, knowing he was an Arizona guy and I was cheering for him. To lose to him I’ll look back on one day and see it was pretty cool because he’s such a great player.”

Other local competitors included Sam Triplett and Tyler Kersten of Paradise Valley. Mr. Triplett tied for 13th with a 9-under 207 (70, 66, 71) while Mr. Kersten tied for 15th with an 8-under 208 (68, 72, 68).

