Fiesta Bowl Charities donates $2M to Hance Park project

An artist’s rendering of Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

As part of the Hance Park Partner Coalition, Phoenix Community Alliance announced Monday, Aug. 19 the seven-figure financial donation made by the Fiesta Bowl toward the Hance Park Revitalization Project in downtown Phoenix.

The Fiesta Bowl is the first major financial supporter of the project with its $2 million gift, according to a press release.

“This is an exciting day for the city of Phoenix as the Hance Park Revitalization Project takes an important and impactful step forward,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a prepared statement.

“Construction of this play area will kick off the first phase of the project, and it is fitting that such a valuable community partner is helping to get it started. The city is grateful to the Fiesta Bowl for this significant commitment. Downtown Phoenix is a region where people want to live, work and spend their free time and a renovated Hance Park helps to further our growth.”

PCA Executive Director Jon Brodsky said the alliance is grateful for the Fiesta Bowl organization joining the park’s revitalization project.

“The Fiesta Bowl is a fantastic partner, playing a major role in the community for nearly half a century,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Now hundreds of thousands of people will enjoy fun and healthy activity year-round, thanks to the Fiesta Bowl’s generosity.”

The Hance Park Revitalization Project is a public-private partnership, which the Hance Park Partner Coalition leads, consisting of the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, Phoenix Community Alliance and Hance Park Conservancy.

The 32-acre Hance Park is over the Interstate 10 tunnel in downtown, between Third Avenue to the west and Third Street to the east. The city maintains it through a partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The City of Phoenix’s Burton Barr Central Library is adjacent to the park off Central Avenue. The park also is home to the Japanese Friendship Garden, Irish Cultural Center and Phoenix Center for the Arts.

The $2 million Fiesta Bowl legacy gift will be used specifically for the newly developed “Fiesta Bowl Play at Hance Park,” which will be constructed on the west side of the park and opened in conjunction with the Fiesta Bowl’s 50th Anniversary season.

As part of the Fiesta Bowl’s 50th Anniversary celebration, its community efforts will live on through this multi-generational playground for millions of Arizona residents and guests to enjoy.

“When the Fiesta Bowl was created in 1971, our Founders made a commitment that the Fiesta Bowl would be Arizona’s largest and most important community effort in history. We believe this Hance Park revitalization project is an important community effort for our future,” Fiesta Bowl Chairman of the Board Patrick Barkley said in a prepared statement.

“This mega playground will promote fun and healthy lifestyles and a child who plays on this playground may one day play in a future Fiesta Bowl.”

Phoenix District Councilman Michael Nowakowski said he is thrilled to see the Fiesta Bowl’s commitment to the project.

“Hance Park hosts numerous festivals, concerts and special events year-round, but the addition of unique amenities like this play area will make it a destination for everyday use and recreation,” he said in a prepared statement.

“A vibrant and active park is pivotal to the economic development of downtown, and this sponsorship will have a profound impact.”

As part of the Play at Hance Park commitment, the Fiesta Bowl is teaming up with four supporting partners.

The first to join is Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona in making this playground dream come true for all Arizonans. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is committed to healthy lifestyles and inspiring Arizonans to get healthier faster and stay healthier longer.

