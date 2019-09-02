Fitz’s Supper Club hosts 11th annual event to raise money for First Down Fund

Larry Fitzgerald and his First Down Fund returned to Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale for Fitz’s Supper Club, marking the event’s 11th year.

Mr. Fitzgerald — along with friends Frank Caliendo, Bikki Bella, Kyler Murray and Terrell Suggs — were on hand at the restaurant for a night of entertainment, fine dining and a goal of raising money for less fortunate children.

The Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund has been supporting kids and their families with significant donations of time, money and special resources through numerous associations across the country and beyond for more than a decade, according to a press release.

The First Down Fund promotes reading proficiency and technology access for K-12 youth as cornerstones to success at school and in life, and supports efforts to prevent and cure breast cancer and support breast cancer survivors.

“We are so excited to be celebrating 11 years at Fitz’s Supper Club,” Mr. Fitzgerald said prior to the event.

“I can’t say thank you enough to the community, the Arizona Cardinals and Jeff, Mike and Dennis Mastro for their support in helping us make this an incredible fundraising night. Because of that support we’ve been able to make incredible strides through our youth education programs and supporting the fight against cancer.”

Attendees to Fitz’s Supper Club experienced an array of Fitzgerald’s post-game favorites, which Chef Marc Lupino prepared, cocktails, spending time with old and new friends, all while bidding for a cause on dazzling items in the highly-anticipated silent and live auctions.

“We love No. 11 just as much as his fans and not just because he’s a star on the field but because of everything Larry does off the field as well,” Jeff Mastro, co-owner of Dominick’s Steakhouse, said in a prepared statement.

“We are so proud once again to support his First Down Fund and we know every dollar raised at our Dominick’s Steakhouse that night will go to help many people right here in our own community.”

