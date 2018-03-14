Florence Crittenton to host ‘This Is Us’ actress at Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon

Florence Crittenton’s Teaming Up for Girls Luncheon will be at the J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Thursday, March 22 to celebrate over 120 years of service to at-risk girls and young women throughout Arizona.
Florence Crittenton will host Chrissy Metz, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress, as this year’s keynote speaker.
Ms. Metz is known for her role as Kate Pearson in the series “This Is Us” on NBC. She is from Homestead, Florida and is the middle child of five siblings, according to a press release. She took the spotlight as the “entertaining diplomat” of the family.
She moved to Japan as an infant and lived there for nine years before moving back to the U.S. After being discovered in Gainesville, Florida at a local talent event that she originally attended as a chaperone for her sister, she packed up and moved to Los Angeles to find her way into entertainment.
“I look forward to meeting the girls Florence Crittenton serves and to sharing my story,” Ms. Metz said in a prepared statement. “No matter what life throws your way or what challenges you may face, you can find healing, achieve amazing things and make a difference.”
Florence Crittenton will also host longtime-supporter Rebecca Ailes-Fine as this year’s honorary chair, a release states.
In addition, the agency will award Jennifer Caraway, owner of The Joy Bus Diner, with this year’s HOPE Award, for her work to improve the lives of local cancer patients “through the power of a hand delivered meal and face-to -face interaction.”
The program will begin at 11:45 a.m. and will include a moderated Q&A with Ms. Metz and a HOPE Award presentation. Guests will also hear firsthand success stories from girls who have been touched by Florence Crittenton’s programs.
The annual event will feature a VIP meet-and-greet with Ms. Metz at 10 a.m., a silent auction with Mystery Boxes and the Ina Manaster Dream Bags that are gifted to the two tables who collectively raise the highest donations.
“Florence Crittenton is dedicated to providing safety, hope and opportunity to every girl whose life we touch, and we are continually blessed to have an outpouring of support from those who believe in our mission,” Dr. Kellie Warren, CEO of Florence Crittenton, said in a prepared statement.
“Women like Chrissy Metz, Jennifer Caraway and Rebecca Ailes-Fine embody what we strive to teach the girls we serve every day — that anything is possible and that a single compassionate person can make a world of a difference.”
Table Sponsorships begin at $2,750 and individual tickets are $275. For more information on how to get involved or to learn more about ticket and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Hobbs at jhobbs@flocrit.org or at 602-288-4581. To register, visit: https://donate.flocrit.org/TUFGTickets.
