Foothills Community Foundation lists events at Holland Community Center

The Foothills Community Foundation and the Holland Community Center present lifelong learning through its schedule of October programs.
Area residents are invited to attend programs in October held in the Holland Community Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building B, Scottsdale.
Although many programs are free, residents are encouraged to check the website for details and to register, according to a press release.
Scheduled programs:
- 9-11 a.m., Oct. 2 – Morning Joe with TED, Creativity: Great ideas, mindfulness and living better
- 1:30-4 p.m., Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24 – Bingo
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 4 – “Art, Coffee and Conversation,” monthly art critique of the current art show in the Holland Gallery
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 4 – Friends and Family CPR
- 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7– Desert Awareness Committee Seminar, “A Touch of the Desert”
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 8 – Batik on Paper, learn the tools, technique, and basics of working with wax and dye. $100 plus materials fee of $25 + tax, payable to instructor in class.
- 9 a.m. -1 p.m., Oct. 9 – “All Hypnosis is Self-Hypnosis ”; Hypnosis is the oldest form of healing and it can be used on anything from weight loss to stopping smoking. ($45)
- 11:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Oct. 11– Art Bus with art, wine and conversation on the road, Chandler Museum, GAMAN: Enduring Japanese American Internment at Gila River and Inspired by History: A Collaborative Exhibit with the Vision Gallery, bus leaves from the Holland Center, $40
- 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Oct. 12 – Metal Embossing: Sugar Skills, Using simple hand tools and metal. Learn the basics of Repudajo, the fine art of metal embossing. Check instructor Lynda Abare’s website for registration, more information, and a full supply list at: 5AcreArts.com, $55.
- 2-4 p.m., Oct. 16 – “Mass Historia: The history your teacher didn’t tell you,” focusing on The American Civil War
- 10:30 a.m., Oct. 18 – Book club discussion about “Frieda Kahlo: Beneath the Mirror” by Gerry Soufer
- 6-9:30 p.m., Oct. 24 – Star Party
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 29 – “Saluting Our Veterans”
“In addition to all of these October programs, we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Black Mountain Campus with a special event on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” says Jennifer Rosvall, Foothills Community Foundation executive director in a prepared statement.
“We’ll have a bounce house, obstacle course, interactive STEAM exhibits, music and theater performances, face painting, food trucks and cake.”
The Black Mountain Campus is a multi-generational facility offering lifelong learning and community service opportunities plus health and wellness, according to the release.
A partnership — uniting surrounding northeast Valley communities of Carefree, Cave Creek, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale — Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Foothills YMCA and the Foothills Community Foundation campus is a neighborhood gathering place for people of all ages.
Visit: azfcf.org.
