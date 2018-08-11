The annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch & Art Auction to honor World Hunger Day will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Harold’s Corral in Cave Creek. The event is sponsored by the Sonoran Arts League.
According to Pam DiPietro, executive director of Foothills Food Bank, an online auction will be on the food bank’s website, giving people the opportunity to bid on 100 fine art and craft items donated by members and friends of the Sonoran Arts League.
“We are excited to offer the auction online so people who support this worthy cause can spend the quality time they need to research the bid items,’ says Ms. DiPietro. “This has always been an amazing event with a great turnout. The online art auction begins Sept. 4, and the artwork will be present for viewing during lunch with the auction closing at 1 p.m.”
Carole Perry, who created the festival in the northern desert foothills more than 19 years ago, says 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center, and will support its ongoing effort to provide emergency food and services to area families in need of assistance.
Lunch will be served in handmade ceramic or glass bowls. Individuals are encouraged to donate $15 to the cause and select their own unique bowl made by Arizona artists, and keep it as a lasting reminder of world hunger.
The Foothills Empty Bowls & Art Auction 2018 is sponsored by the Sonoran Arts League, Harold’s Corral and Tech4Life. Other donors include Saguaro and Cactus Shadows High School students, Arizona Clay, Sonoran Trails MS and Paradise Valley Community College ceramics students and local potters and artists who make and donate the bowls and auction items.
For more information, call 480-488-6070. Proceeds benefit the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center.
Harold’s Corral is located at 6895 E. Cave Creek Road.
