Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks Adopt-A-Family sponsors

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to “brighten the holiday season” for the 17th annual Adopt-a-Family program.
A program benefiting children, families and seniors in the northern Arizona foothills community, the Foothills Food Bank works with hundreds of individuals, donors as well as more than a dozen local organizations and churches to provide gifts, holiday meals and “hope for those in crisis in the community,” according to a press release.
In 2018, the program served 393 families for a total of 1,226 individuals, with an additional 300 people added annually, the release noted about the efforts taking place at the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek.
Interested donors determine the size of the family they are willing to adopt; then, a family wish list is provided as a shopping guide.
Foothills Food Bank Executive Director Pam DiPietro advises that all families must sign up by Dec. 6, according to the release.
Individual donors as well as donor groups such as businesses, HOAs, churches, and schools, are encouraged to participate in this year’s Adopt-a-Family program.
Monetary donations are also accepted to support the program. All gifts must be wrapped and delivered to Holland Community Center by Dec. 12. Checks should be made payable to Foothills Food Bank. All gifts and donations are tax deductible according to tax laws.
For information about the 2019 Adopt-a-Family program or to donate, visit: foothillsfoodbank.com.
