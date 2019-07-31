Former addict, policeman partner to break chains of addiction

Michael Patrick Murtaugh “Murt” in leg cuffs. Photos by Aaron Palaian

Michael Patrick Murtaugh — a recovering addict of alcohol, cocaine, meth, acid and weed — has had his share of negative contact with law enforcement, being handcuffed, shackled and jailed.

On the contrary, Kim Humphrey, a retired Phoenix police commander, has had his share of being the one handcuffing, shackling and jailing of people suffering like Mr. Murtaugh.

Retired PPD Commander Kim Humphrey partners with former addict, “Murt” to race in the 39th Annual Alcatraz Escape From The Rock Duathlon

Both have partnered to race in the 39th Annual Alcatraz Escape From The Rock Duathlon to raise awareness and funds for Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — PAL — on Aug. 10.

While Mr. Murtaugh, also known as “Murt,” struggled with his addiction for 33 years, he is more than nine years sober and is training for the extreme feat as part of his Third Annual Race for Recovery. He will be the first person to swim 1.5 miles in “shark infested waters with leg cuffs from the infamous island of Alcatraz,” according to a press release.

Then, he will run seven miles with handcuffs in the 39th Annual Alcatraz Escape From The Rock Duathlon, crossing the finish line where the retired Phoenix police commander will unlock his handcuffs, symbolizing his freedom from addiction and encouraging all addicts and their families that “the chains of addiction can be broken once and for all.”

“I have been handcuffed by the police eight times; and this time, I choose to be handcuffed by a retired police officer who will be racing beside me; and together, we will raise awareness and funds for addiction, with 100% of the donations benefiting Parents of Addicted Loved Ones,” said Mr. Murtaugh, 54.

He recalled how he started on a detrimental path that began from infancy through age four when he suffered neglect, was molested, fed drugs and dog food. From five to 12 years old, he alternated his time being raised between his father and both sets of grandparents. Due to illnesses and hardships, he was abandoned by age 13.

As a result of his desperate background that caused his life to spiral into chaos of drugs and alcohol; homelessness and repeated run-ins with the law, he struggled with sobriety for decades.

Collage of “Murt” showing him from bottom left, in high school; middle is age 43; right is age 45 before rehab; top left is age 45, the last time arrested; middle is 2018 Race for Recovery; and right is at a speaking engagement

However, after a transformative 38-day stay at Calvary Healing Center, he was able to break the control addiction had over his life, putting his years of Tent City stays behind him. He has been sober for the last nine years and is determined to help addicts, recovering addicts and the homeless, he said.

Although Mr. Humphrey, the retired police commander who is a public safety consultant and PAL executive director, is used to dealing with addicts for his profession; ironically, he had to deal with the disheartening fact that his own children succumbed to drug addiction.

“I could spot someone on drugs from a block away after years of patrolling the streets,” said Mr. Humphrey, who spent 32 years with the Phoenix Police Department. “But when it came to my own sons, I completely missed the signs.

“My wife and I were shocked and horrified when we discovered both our sons were struggling from addiction. As years went by with unsuccessful trips to treatment centers and tens of thousands of dollars spent in trying to ‘fix’ them, I thought there was no hope for my sons, and no hope that any of us would ever live a normal life.”

Mr. Humphrey, 57, said when he initially attended PAL meetings that he totally shut down and it was weeks before opening up about his sons’ heroin and meth addictions; and “having my sons arrested by my co-workers.”

Meanwhile, he and his wife, Michelle, eventually were able to help their sons, Sean, 31, and Andrew, 27, because of the actions they took as parents to seek help and change.

“Seven years later, our sons have been sober for five years and five and a half years. My sons have told me that seeing us seek help was a key moment for them in their own recovery,” said Mr. Humphrey.

The Denver, Colorado native recalled how his older son started abusing alcohol and prescription pills around 15-years-old, risked barely graduating from high school and “then it went downhill from there.” His younger son started with marijuana around 17-18 and dropped out of college after two years.

With his sons as proof, he too wants people to understand that recovery is possible since their lives took a turn from arrests, overdoses, living on streets, losing everything, to becoming law-abiding citizens, homeowners with good jobs and even fatherhood.

So, Messrs. Murtaugh and Humphrey are participating in the duathlon to benefit the nonprofit PAL as a way to encourage education and support for parents dealing with drug and/or alcohol-addicted loved ones.

From functioning addicts like Mr. Murtaugh, with a 33-year career in the hospitality industry, to parenting former addicts like Mr. Humphrey experienced with his sons, the two unlikely “partners-in-crime” want to show that “addiction doesn’t discriminate.”

“I will be wearing the same kind of ankle shackles I wore the last time I spent four months in Tent City, so this will be a powerful motivator for me. The ankle shackles have about 13-inches of chain between the cuffs so there is a little mobility and I will have two sets of six-inch keys on me should something go wrong. I am practicing unlocking my cuffs in the water until I literally can do it with my eyes closed. Something that I pray I won’t have to do,” he said.

Since Mr. Murtaugh’s recovery, the Allentown, Pennsylvania native who lives in Cave Creek with his wife, Stacey, son, Connor and two dogs, Murty and Boomer, wants to benefit others who have suffered from such addictions as the opioid crisis spreading throughout the country.

While training year-round, he refines his skills during the final weeks leading up to his race in shackles by swimming and running four times a week; plus once a week race simulation where he wears the shackles while swimming and running.

“I swim a mile in the pool and run from half-hour to an hour on a super-steep treadmill to increase the strength in my lower trunk. I train by exactly simulating the race so that my muscle memory is second nature,” Mr. Murtaugh said, adding the benefits of prayer, reading his Bible and remaining faithful to gain strength.

“I have a bigger chance of being struck by lightning than being bitten by a shark, but I am not cocky and am aware of the risks,” he said.

“But, I don’t think in negative terms as I trust that God will guide and protect me. I pray to keep my spirit strong as negative thoughts take away from the thrill of the race. So, I don’t watch Shark Week or anything that will put negative images in my mind.”

Similarly, Mr. Humphrey, who has participated in Ironman competitions in the past, trains by working out almost all week, sometimes twice a day for eight months, alternating swimming and running.

He and Mr. Murtaugh get the same reactions from people curious about them swimming with sharks and said he prefers not to be reminded of the danger.

“Since PAL helped my family, my wife and I want to give back and help others. That is why we do this and we learned with our sons that fear and faith cannot co-exist, so we chose to have faith that it will work out including swimming in cold ocean water with sea creatures,” Mr. Humphrey said.

Despite people considering him “nuts,” with attempting his daring feats, Mr. Murtaugh said he wants people to understand that anything and everything is possible when you live a life of recovery.

“The Race for Recovery means the world to me. Recovery has changed my life and allowed me to begin to achieve all my dreams. It has provided me the opportunity to bring hope to all those who have or still suffer, which is priceless to me. When you begin to live life as it was meant to be lived, the world becomes your landscape and all things become possible,” said Mr. Murtaugh.

He described how he “hit rock bottom” at 45 with an extreme DUI arrest involving spending the night in jail, hiring a lawyer; and after realizing the jail time and penalties faced, how he went on a bender.

“After work I would do cocaine and drink a bottle or two of vodka on a Friday, then party all weekend,” he said, recalling one Monday when he was carpooling with a buddy and reeked of alcohol.

When his friend told him he could not go to work like that, he said, “I’m done” and began his process of healing and recovery.

In Scottsdale, Mr. Murtaugh leads a weekly detox class at Calvary Healing Center plus a weekly “Solid Ground Recovery” class at North Ridge Community Church. His desire to pay it forward was the catalyst for creating his Race for Recovery.

His first race was in 2017 when he competed in the Escape from The Rock Alcatraz Duathlon with a fellow recovering addict, who is a paraplegic and competitive adaptive surfer/paddle boarder.

Their goal was to raise $19,000 to fully-fund a scholarship to Cavalry Healing Center, which included five days of detox and a 30-day inpatient residential program to someone from addiction.

For the second Race for Recovery, the $19,000 raised in donations was able to fund two full scholarships that time as Mr. Murtaugh competed in the San Juan Islands SwimRun, consisting of multiple alternating swim and overland running legs on Orcas Island and Moran State Park; including seven runs with more than 10 miles of steep trails, alternating with six swims, totaling two miles across mountain lakes.

Visit: palgroup.org/2019raceforrecovery.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.