Former Coyote Shane Doan to host Care Fund’s Celebrity Poker Tournament fundraiser

Care Fund has announced former NHL player and Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan will host its fourth annual Celebrity Poker Tournament and Casino Night fundraiser Saturday, May 12 at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, 15656 N. Hayden Road.
The fundraising event will benefit Care Fund, a local nonprofit that keeps families in their homes with financial assistance while they care for their seriously ill or injured child, according to a press release.
Bill Rogers, co-founder of Care Fund and CEO of Homeowners Financial Group, said the nonprofit is Mr. Doan’s commitment to what the nonprofit is trying to accomplish.
“We grant mortgage or rent to support families with ill or injured children and are in medical and financial crisis,” Mr. Rogers said in a prepared statement. “We want them to stay in their homes, to care for their children. Shane represents high family values and Care Fund’s vision to serve our community like family.”
The history behind the Care Fund is a collaboration between numerous local and national companies, employees, volunteers and a donor community who all help to support families by keeping them in their homes, a release states.
By the end of 2017, the mortgage assistance charity has helped more than 500 families in 53 cities cover their rent or mortgage. It has granted more than $1.2 million in mortgage and rent payments for Arizona families, according to a release.
That means Care Fund has given more than 106 years of monthly payments and 152,760 restful nights for families to stay in their own homes during their child’s health crisis. The average grant is $2,377 and provides one to three months of support, a release states.
Mr. Doan was drafted in 1995 and started his professional career in the dead-puck era and saw plenty of changes in the sport through his 1,595 regular season and playoff games. He spent his final 13 seasons as captain of the Coyotes, before announcing his retirement last summer.
He holds the all-time record for most games played in NHL. Now, 41-year-old Mr. Doan starts his post-playing career in the NHL’s hockey operations, after playing 21 seasons for the Winnipeg Jets/Coyotes franchise.
Care Fund’s Celebrity Poker Tournament and Casino Night is a charity poker event in Arizona.
Joe Cada, the youngest winner of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) main event, and Tom Schneider, a 4-time WSOP bracelet winner will host coaching sessions and play against some tables. The winning prize is a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
More than 1,000 attendees, including ranked and novice poker players and guests, will participate in tournament play, casino tables, slots, live music, dancing and live and silent auctions, raffles and a TributeArt Live celebrity painting show by Randall Hedden, who was featured on “America’s Got Talent.”
A VIP lounge will host tastings, private blackjack and craps tables as well as celebrity photos.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.